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KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 06/04/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published June 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM AKDT
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This Saturday marks 82 years since Allied forces landed on the beaches of Normandy. Two Homer organizations are hosting a ceremony to mark the anniversary; and the developer of the Alaska LNG project released its first specific public cost estimates Wednesday for the proposed 800-mile gas pipeline and associated infrastructure.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez