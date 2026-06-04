Thursday Evening 06/04/2026

This Saturday marks 82 years since Allied forces landed on the beaches of Normandy. Two Homer organizations are hosting a ceremony to mark the anniversary; and the developer of the Alaska LNG project released its first specific public cost estimates Wednesday for the proposed 800-mile gas pipeline and associated infrastructure.

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