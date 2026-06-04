Thursday Morning 06/04/2026

Dozens and dozens of candidates officially kicked off their campaigns for governor, Congress and the state Legislature on Monday; and in celebration of National Trails Day, Friends of Kachemak Bay State Park is bringing volunteers to work on trail assessments and clean up on June 6th.

Support for KBBI's Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Through the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee, local students participate in the grantmaking process by reviewing proposals and recommending funding for projects that benefit young people on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Information about youth philanthropy programs and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.