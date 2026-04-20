Monday Morning 4/20/2026

Eradication of the invasive aquatic plant elodea from Crescent Lake in the Kenai Mountains has been successful so far, but project managers say more funding is needed to complete the project. At a recent science conference in Bethel, Elders and community members spoke about changes in weather patterns they’ve experienced on the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

Support for the Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Spring is a busy season for community grantmaking on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Scholarship committees meet, City Grants are awarded, and the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee reviews proposals and recommends funding for youth-focused programs. Information about community grants, scholarships, and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.