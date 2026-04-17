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KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 4/17/2026

By Josh Krohn
Published April 17, 2026 at 4:50 PM AKDT
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Eradication of the invasive aquatic plant elodea from Crescent Lake in the Kenai Mountains has been successful so far, but project managers say more funding is needed to complete the project. At a recent science conference in Bethel, Elders and community members spoke about changes in weather patterns they’ve experienced on the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
See stories by Josh Krohn