Friday Evening 4/17/2026

Eradication of the invasive aquatic plant elodea from Crescent Lake in the Kenai Mountains has been successful so far, but project managers say more funding is needed to complete the project. At a recent science conference in Bethel, Elders and community members spoke about changes in weather patterns they’ve experienced on the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

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