Tuesday Evening 04/21/2026

On the Kenai Peninsula, the end of winter comes with the return of the midnight sun and salmon, an influx of tourists and fireweed and a welcome reprieve from the cold and dark. But the change in seasons also means road work, and the traffic jams that come with it. This year will be no different; and advocates have been pushing state legislators this session to raise the age of consent from 16 to 18. The House passed a bill that would do that unanimously last year, but the proposal has been stuck in a Senate committee ever since.

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