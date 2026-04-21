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KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 04/21/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published April 21, 2026 at 9:29 PM AKDT
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On the Kenai Peninsula, the end of winter comes with the return of the midnight sun and salmon, an influx of tourists and fireweed and a welcome reprieve from the cold and dark. But the change in seasons also means road work, and the traffic jams that come with it. This year will be no different; and advocates have been pushing state legislators this session to raise the age of consent from 16 to 18. The House passed a bill that would do that unanimously last year, but the proposal has been stuck in a Senate committee ever since.

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KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez