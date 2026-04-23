Thursday Evening 04/23/2026

Homer Senior Center residents will soon pay more for food and housing, following a vote by the center's board Tuesday; and the state Senate Finance Committee released its first revision of the state’s operating budget Wednesday, including a $1,000 Permanent Fund dividend and a $150 energy relief check.

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