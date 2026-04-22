Wednesday Evening 04/22/2026

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly will not ask state lawmakers for more school funding; a key Alaska Senate committee is out with a new take on the governor’s proposal to cut taxes for the Alaska LNG project — with a much, much smaller tax cut; and U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright gave a ringing endorsement for Alaska LNG Tuesday, but he also acknowledged the mega-project has a mega-challenge.

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