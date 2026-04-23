Thursday Morning 04/23/2026

Homer Senior Center residents will soon pay more for food and housing, following a vote by the center's board Tuesday; a key Alaska Senate committee is out with a new take on the governor’s proposal to cut taxes for the Alaska LNG project — with a much, much smaller tax cut; and U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright gave a ringing endorsement for Alaska LNG Tuesday, but he also acknowledged the mega-project has a mega-challenge.

Support for the Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Spring is a busy season for community grantmaking on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Scholarship committees meet, City Grants are awarded, and the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee reviews proposals and recommends funding for youth-focused programs. Information about community grants, scholarships, and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.