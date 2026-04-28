Tuesday Morning 04/28/2026

The Homer City Council advanced several items at its meeting last night and honored a police Lieutenant who is retiring; and Cycle Logical, founded by Derek Reynolds in 2006, is celebrating its 20th anniversary as Homer's destination for human-powered adventure.

Support for the Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Spring is a busy season for community grantmaking on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Scholarship committees meet, City Grants are awarded, and the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee reviews proposals and recommends funding for youth-focused programs. Information about community grants, scholarships, and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.