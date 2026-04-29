Wednesday Evening 04/29/2026

Tomorrow is the last day Homer residents can drive on studded tires; Homer OPUS is a nonprofit organization that delivers string-based music programs to youth ages kindergarten through 12th grade and adults in Homer, Alaska. The organization has several end of the school year performances coming up; and Alaska’s Board of Fisheries is considering a major change to the type of gear Cook Inlet’s east-side setnet fishermen can use when king salmon runs are poor.

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