Wednesday Morning 04/29/2026

State fishery managers are closing king salmon sport fishing in much of Cook Inlet on Friday; a section of the Sterling Highway near Cooper Landing will close for several hours later this week; and last year’s federal budget reconciliation bill included billions of dollars for aviation improvements around the country – including many new weather stations in Alaska.

Support for the Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Spring is a busy season for community grantmaking on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Scholarship committees meet, City Grants are awarded, and the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee reviews proposals and recommends funding for youth-focused programs. Information about community grants, scholarships, and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.