Friday Morning 03/13/2026

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly meets Tuesday, and on the agenda is a vote that would convert a union position at the Homer Landfill into a non-union management role; Alaska’s Supreme Court is again considering whether the proposed Alaska gasline project violates the Constitutional rights of a group of young Alaskans; and the Alaska House passed a resolution Wednesday extending Gov. Dunleavy’s disaster declaration related to the storms that wrought havoc in Western Alaska last fall.

KBBI's morning news is sponsored by the Homer Foundation — connecting generosity to community need on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Since 1991, the Foundation has provided more than six million dollars in local grants and scholarships, helping students pursue education and training that strengthen our communities. Every scholarship tells a story — and is an opportunity created by donors who care about the future. Join us and consider how your gift today or planned gift for tomorrow can make a lasting difference. The Homer Foundation — celebrating 35 years of generosity, scholarships, and community.

