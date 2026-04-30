Thursday Evening 04/30/2026

Community choruses don’t get many opportunities to perform master composers’ work with full orchestras. But this weekend’s an exception on the Kenai Peninsula; and a school funding proposal going before the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly on Tuesday could enable local school board members to reverse millions of dollars worth of budget cuts approved earlier this month.

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