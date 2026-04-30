Thursday Morning 04/30/2026

Today is the last day Homer residents can drive on studded tires; Homer OPUS is a nonprofit organization that delivers string-based music programs to youth ages kindergarten through 12th grade and adults in Homer, Alaska. The organization has several end of the school year performances coming up; and Alaska’s Board of Fisheries is considering a major change to the type of gear Cook Inlet’s east-side setnet fishermen can use when king salmon runs are poor.

Support for the Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Spring is a busy season for community grantmaking on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Scholarship committees meet, City Grants are awarded, and the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee reviews proposals and recommends funding for youth-focused programs. Information about community grants, scholarships, and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.