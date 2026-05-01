Friday Morning 05/01/2026

Community choruses don’t get many opportunities to perform master composers’ work with full orchestras. But this weekend’s an exception on the Kenai Peninsula; and a school funding proposal going before the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly on Tuesday could enable local school board members to reverse millions of dollars worth of budget cuts approved last month.

Support for the Morning News comes from the Homer Foundation. Spring is a busy season for community grantmaking on the southern Kenai Peninsula. Scholarship committees meet, City Grants are awarded, and the Homer Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee reviews proposals and recommends funding for youth-focused programs. Information about community grants, scholarships, and the Homer Foundation is available at homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — Give. Grow. Grant.

