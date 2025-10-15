Wednesday Evening 10/15/2025

Homer Animal Friends is hosting a public talk about pet emergency care this weekend; the Seward City Council has approved the purchase of nearly three acres of land on Benson Drive for a new police department; and the City of Seldovia released a public notice on Oct. 8 noting that the drinking water for the city did not meet water treatment standards for the month of August.

