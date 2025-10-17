© 2025 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 10/17/2025

By Josh Krohn
Published October 17, 2025 at 4:50 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly members are getting a raise for the first time in more than 25 years. That’s after the group unanimously approved the change Tuesday. An iconic opossum who hitched a ride to Alaska on a shipping container from Washington state died on Saturday, according to a statement from the Alaska Zoo. The City of Kenai has a new mayor after swearing in former Vice Mayor Henry Knackstedt during Wednesday’s city council meeting.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Josh Krohn
Josh is a graduate of the University of Nebraska with a degree in communications and broadcasting, and a Certified Audio Engineer through the Society of Broadcast Engineers. At 13, he got his first taste for public radio when he interned at KBBI, an experience that shaped his career. Josh returns to Homer after twelve years with Classical 90.7 KVNO, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was senior audio engineer and production coordinator. Previously he was station manager/general manager of KUHB-FM, St. Paul, Alaska, in the Pribilof Islands.
See stories by Josh Krohn