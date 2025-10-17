Friday Evening 10/17/2025

Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly members are getting a raise for the first time in more than 25 years. That’s after the group unanimously approved the change Tuesday. An iconic opossum who hitched a ride to Alaska on a shipping container from Washington state died on Saturday, according to a statement from the Alaska Zoo. The City of Kenai has a new mayor after swearing in former Vice Mayor Henry Knackstedt during Wednesday’s city council meeting.

