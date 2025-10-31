Friday Morning 10/31/2025

Residents across the Kenai Peninsula and in South-Central Alaska reported shaking this morning; Halloween festivities are kicking off tomorrow in Homer and Seward, organized by their respective Chambers of Commerce; and an art performance at Homer's Bunnell Street Arts Center this Saturday gives new life to 16-millimeter educational films salvaged from an Anchorage dumpster.

