Friday Evening 10/31/2025

Kachemak Bay Recovery Connection is hosting a sober Halloween party tonight; with winter weather on the way, the Seward Public Works Department is reminding residents to prepare for snow and ice; and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game will host a public town hall next week to review the Homer area sport fisheries.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.