Friday Evening 08/15/2025

Anglers from all over the world descend on the Kenai River each summer for sockeye salmon. And this year, they’ve been catching them with ease — thanks to a record-breaking salmon run; The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly is putting a ballot initiative before voters that could lead to people paying more in sales tax for large purchases in the borough; and regional air carrier Ravn Alaska announced on its website Thursday that it was closing – effective immediately.

