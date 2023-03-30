Thursday Evening 03/30/23

The Homer Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting an ongoing series of classes on soil health and seeds just in time for spring planting; hiring bonuses and paid parental leave are part of a package of programs the City of Soldotna hopes could make working at city hall more appealing, amid an ongoing surplus of job openings in Alaska; and Alaskans have until midnight Friday to apply for their 2023 Permanent Fund Dividend.

