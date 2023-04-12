© 2023 KBBI
Local News

Homer dancers put on Dancing Through Wonderland this weekend

KBBI | By Hope McKenney
Published April 12, 2023 at 3:41 PM AKDT
Courtesy of Breezy Berryman
Local dancers are performing a ballet version of Alice in Wonderland this weekend at Homer High School’s Mariner Theatre, and community members are invited to come dressed to the theme.

Breezy Berryman is a choreographer and artistic director for the production, sponsored by the Homer Council on the Arts and funded in part from the Homer Foundation. She said 33 dancers and actors, ages seven to 46, are in the show.

“I've been involved in the Nutcracker almost my whole life," Berryman said. "And I was kind of excited to do something new and spring-like, and I felt like the Alice in Wonderland story incorporated that kind of fun, mystical, wondrous adventure.”

The production will be mostly ballet, but also incorporates jazz and modern styles, as well as an aerial silk performance. The cast started rehearsals for some of the dances last September.

Berryman asks the audience to come dressed as their favorite Alice in Wonderland character. She said there could be some interaction between the cast and spectators.

“Dancing Through Wonderland” will be held at the Mariner Theatre this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., and again on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the HCOA website.

Local News Kenai Peninsula NewsHomer Council on the ArtsHomer FoundationHomer Theatre
Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
