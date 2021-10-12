-
In the 2021-2022 school year, Billeen Carlson at Nikolaevsk School offers project-based courses using a hybrid learning model, combining aspects of on and…
-
April is the month of Jubilee, a festival for Homer’s youth spring arts in all forms. This year, and all this month, Homer Council on the Arts is hosting…
-
The arts community in Homer continues to find ways to adapt and thrive, even in the context of an epidemic.On this episode of Coffee Table, join host,…
-
Eight girls sit 2 to a table in Homer Council on the Art’s newly finished work and learning space. The girls are surrounded by piles of colorful fabric…
-
The Homer Council on the Arts annual meeting is coming up next week, and like so many other gatherings in this year of Covid, it will be conducted online…
-
On the silhouette wall on Pioneer Avenue, there is a diminutive figure raising her hands to summon artists to action and excellence. That’s Mary Epperson:…
-
This March, Homer’s first Disability Art Show will take place at Homer Council on the Arts. It’s a collaboration between the arts council and the…
-
Arts in Community is the topicfor this week's Coffee Table.Our guests are Adele Person from Bunnell Street Arts Center, Susan Johnson from Homer Council…
-
The Homer Council on the Arts is one step closer to fully funding its yurt project. The Rasmuson Foundation is awarding the council $130,000 to help cover…
-
Summer may be over, but fall classes at the Homer Council on the Arts are just beginning. Three “circus art” classes are set to begin this week.To be…