-
In this age of Covid-19, even decisions made by the Homer Foundation are taking the pandemic into consideration. The organization last week announced the…
-
Artist Ronald Senungetuk of Homer died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 after a long illness. He was born in 1933 in Kinigin, Wales, Alaska in a traditional…
-
More nonprofits are applying for Homer Foundation grants. And since the foundation funds all eligible nonprofits that apply, its contributions to each…
-
The Homer Foundation’s investment fund saw a sharp decline in earnings from October through December of last year. The fund earnings are basically…