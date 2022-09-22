© 2022 KBBI
Local News

High demand for new Moderna Bivalent vaccine leaves Homer clinic in short supply

KBBI | By Simon Lopez
Published September 22, 2022 at 1:44 PM AKDT
South Peninsula Hospital.jpg
Courtesy of South Peninsula Hospital

South Peninsula Hospital’s specialty clinic on Bartlett street has run out of Moderna Bivalent booster doses, according to Derotha Ferraro, director of public relations for the hospital.

Last week, the SPH COVID clinic received a shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Bivalent vaccines, but due to high local demand, all 300 of the Moderna doses have run out.

Ferraro said as of Wednesday, there were just about 140 doses left of the Pfizer boosters.

As a result of a nationwide delay in the rollout of the Moderna booster, she said it’s unknown when Homer will get a fresh supply. SPH estimates it will receive a new shipment by the end of September.

Until then, the Pfizer doses remain available, and under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization, can be used by children 12 years old and up, as long as it has been at least two months since their last vaccine.

Free vaccines are currently offered by appointment Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 4201 Bartlett Street, on the lower level of the SPH specialty clinic.

To hear KBBI’s full COVID Brief, click here or find the COVID Brief podcast on your favorite app.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
