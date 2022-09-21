18th Annual DocFest kicks off Thursday at Homer Theatre

The Homer Theatre kicks off its 18th Annual Documentary Film Festival Thursday night. It marks the culmination of the 2022 Alaska World Arts Festival, which takes place over two weeks every fall.

Homer Theatre owners Lynette and Jamie Sutton began putting on DocFest just a few years after purchasing and fixing up the theatre in 2002. They’ve been collaborating with the World Arts Festival since 2020.

This year, six films have been selected for the week-long festival. Each film will play at least twice to reach a broader audience.

DocFest will kick off with a gala Thursday night at 6 p.m., featuring a BBQ dinner and film showing. Following the dinner, folks will pack into the theatre and watch five festival film trailers. Those will be followed by a showing of Hallelujah, an exploration of singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen as seen through the prism of his internationally renowned hymn.

Jamie Sutton said teachers can pass along students' names to the theatre and those students will attend for free. This applies to students at any grade level, including college. Additionally, he said the Homer Theatre is offering free admission to showings of HockeyLand for kids that arrive adorned in Homer hockey jerseys.

The 2022 Documentary Film Festival will take place through Sept. 29 at the Homer Theatre located at 106 W Pioneer Ave.

To find film trailers, lineups and the DocFest schedule, you can visit HomerDocFest.com.