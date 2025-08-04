Dozens take on Grace Ridge trail in annual mountain race

The 9.2-mile course climbs 3,200 feet and is only accessible by boat. The event is part of a rotating race series organized by Friends of Kachemak Bay State Parks to spotlight trails at risk of being lost to overgrowth.

Board member Silas Firth helped organize the race. He also ran one of the first races. He said the event helps restore one of the park’s most popular trails.

“Those first couple years it was on Grace Ridge, which before that was almost a lost trail. The race was an opportunity to get volunteers out there and reclaim that trail and make sure it was in really good condition,” Firth said.

Firth said the group focuses on routine trail maintenance to keep overgrowth from taking over.

“Just the maintenance that Friends really focuses on is brushing, getting in there with weed eaters, cutting back grass, and lopping back alders. That’s the stuff that really grows and takes over trails quickly,” Firth said.

The race began in 2018 on Grace Ridge. In 2022 and 2023, it relocated to Sadie Knob, then returned to Grace Ridge the following year and again this summer. Organizers said moving the race to different locations brings attention to trails that have become overgrown due to limited state maintenance and gives volunteers a reason to clear them.

Out of 45 people registered, 27 runners and 10 hikers completed this year’s race. Jacob Davis of Homer won the men’s division. Shelby Dykstra of Kasilof set a new women’s course record at just under two hours.