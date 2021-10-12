-
Candidates for Homer City Council sat down Thurs. night at Land’s End for a forum sponsored by the Homer Chamber of Commerce. Five candidates are running…
-
Three more names have been added to October’s Municipal Election ballot. The City of Homer has a pair of three-year terms and a single one-year term…
-
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alaska is rapidly rising, just at the time that the City of Homer's emergency order is set to expire.…
-
The four candidates for Homer City Council all took part in a forum Thursday night sponsored by the Homer Chamber of Commerce. It was the second time in…
-
During the COVID-19 Incident Command Report at last night's Homer City Council meeting , Derotha Ferraro from South Peninsula Hospital updated the council…
-
The slate is set for October’s Homer Municipal Elections. The filing period closed Monday at 5 p.m. First-term Homer Mayor Ken Castner is facing a…
-
Storm Hansen-Cavasos won the second contested seat on the Homer City Council, according to final election results released Friday afternoon.The political…
-
Candidates for Homer City Council squared off at a forum Wednesday night. Residents packed the city’s public library to hear the candidates speak on…
-
Homer Mayor Ken Castner campaigned on the promise that he would not cast votes to break a tie when the city council split their votes evenly. He said he…
-
At Monday night’s Homer City Council meeting, the council failed to approve a measure it had been discussing since March that would have allowed…