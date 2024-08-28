Homer City Council funds underpass feasibility study

The Council appropriated funds earlier this year to design a pedestrian underpass for the Sterling Highway, connecting the Diamond Creek and Homestead trail system near the city.

A memorandum for the ordinance said the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities would be open to building the underpass if the city could commit to supporting the project with a design for the underpass.

In an interview with KBBI Tuesday, Council member Jason Davis said the city council approved a $25,000 contract with Kinney Engineering LLC to do a feasibility study during last night's meeting.

“What we did at city council last night was both to actually spend that $25,000 we had budgeted to actually launch the engineering study that would see what is needed to that happen,” Davis said.

Kinney Engineering will explore options for routing the Diamond Creek Recreation Area trail under the Sterling Highway to the Homestead Trailhead near the city’s landfill. One of those options includes an underpass.

The study will support agreements between the City of Homer and the Kenai Peninsula Borough and the Department of Transportation, on next steps for the project.