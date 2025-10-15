Chloe Pleznac

Chloe is a Homer-based, Alaska-raised journalist. She spent two years in Juneau working for KTOO Public Media but got her start in journalism as a teenager, volunteering for KBBI. She has earned a BA in political science and history, an MPA in public administration, and is currently pursuing an MA in Arctic and Northern Studies at UAF.

Chloe also hosts Slack Tide, a weekly folk music show and nonprofit interview program started in the 80s by former host, Glenn Caldwell. You can tune into Slack Tide on Friday mornings from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m.

News tips can be sent to cepleznac@gmail.com. Chloe is especially interested in covering Kenai Peninsula politics, Kachemak Bay-related research, and environmental issues.