© 2025 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Section of Jakolof Bay dock decommissioned, to be removed this week

By Chloe Pleznac
Published October 22, 2025 at 12:04 PM AKDT
Jakolof Bay dock in Seldovia Village on April 3, 2024.
Jamie Diep
/
2024
Jakolof Bay dock in Seldovia Village on April 3, 2024.

The float running parallel to the beach at Jakolof Bay Dock is no longer usable, according to a Tuesday, Oct. 21 public notice from the City of Seldovia, although boaters will still be able to access the beach from the approach.

City Manager Heidi Geagel wrote in an email Wednesday morning that the float, which runs parallel to the shore, is being decommissioned this week. The approach, the section of dock that runs from the shore to the water and attaches to the float, will be left intact for use throughout the foreseeable future or until the infrastructure is replaced. The city is asking boaters to use caution while the failing float is being removed from the dock and staged on shore today [Wednesday, Oct. 22] and tomorrow [Thursday, Oct. 23]. Additionally, mariners are advised to avoid tying up to the exposed pilings, which will be wrapped in reflective tape and accompanied by signage.

An assessment of the dock in 2021 indicated that the float was nearing the end of its useful life and had approximately 3 to 5 years of remaining use. Geagel said recent concerns with the float were first noted after Typhoon Halong, and that the City suspects the storm aided in “the immediate worsening of the already tired dock.”

A full replacement of the dock is planned for 2026, pending the allocation of funds. The City of Seldovia was awarded a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Maritime Administration (MARAD) under the Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP), and Geagel shared that they are in the process of finalizing the grant agreement.

The interim demolition will be completed and funded by the City of Seldovia. Geagel said that all permit conditions will be strictly adhered to, including those outlined in the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) Letter of Concurrence (LOC). The City is coordinating with the Coast Guard regarding navigation.

For questions or more information, contact the Seldovia City Office at (907) 234-7643 or via email at cityclerk@cityofseldovia.com.
Tags
Local News City of SeldoviaKachemak Bay State Park
Chloe Pleznac
Chloe is a Homer-based, Alaska-raised journalist. She spent two years in Juneau working for KTOO Public Media, but got her start in journalism as a teenager volunteering for KBBI. She has earned a BA in political science and history from UAA, an MPA in public administration from UAS, and is currently pursuing an MA in Arctic and Northern Studies at UAF.
See stories by Chloe Pleznac