Section of Jakolof Bay dock decommissioned, to be removed this week

The float running parallel to the beach at Jakolof Bay Dock is no longer usable, according to a Tuesday, Oct. 21 public notice from the City of Seldovia, although boaters will still be able to access the beach from the approach.

City Manager Heidi Geagel wrote in an email Wednesday morning that the float, which runs parallel to the shore, is being decommissioned this week. The approach, the section of dock that runs from the shore to the water and attaches to the float, will be left intact for use throughout the foreseeable future or until the infrastructure is replaced. The city is asking boaters to use caution while the failing float is being removed from the dock and staged on shore today [Wednesday, Oct. 22] and tomorrow [Thursday, Oct. 23]. Additionally, mariners are advised to avoid tying up to the exposed pilings, which will be wrapped in reflective tape and accompanied by signage.

An assessment of the dock in 2021 indicated that the float was nearing the end of its useful life and had approximately 3 to 5 years of remaining use. Geagel said recent concerns with the float were first noted after Typhoon Halong, and that the City suspects the storm aided in “the immediate worsening of the already tired dock.”

A full replacement of the dock is planned for 2026, pending the allocation of funds. The City of Seldovia was awarded a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Maritime Administration (MARAD) under the Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP), and Geagel shared that they are in the process of finalizing the grant agreement.

The interim demolition will be completed and funded by the City of Seldovia. Geagel said that all permit conditions will be strictly adhered to, including those outlined in the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) Letter of Concurrence (LOC). The City is coordinating with the Coast Guard regarding navigation.