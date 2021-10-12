City of Seldovia

-
Over 100 people made appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, for next week's vaccination clinics at Homer High School and at South Peninsula…
Registration begins today, Tuesday February 2, for the Homer Incident Command Team's COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The clinics are scheduled for this…
The State of Alaska website currently shows no COVID-19 vaccine available in Homer, but SVT Health and Wellness Clinic is not listed on the State vaccine…
Absentee in-person voting for the State of Alaska primary commenced on Monday, August 3, and will continue through Monday, August 17.The clerk’s office at…
Residents of Seldovia and Jakolof Bay got some good news over the weekend after nearly half the residents of the area took the novel coronavirus test, and…
In Governor Mike Dunleavy’s mandates restricting close contact between non-family members and clamping down on unnecessary travel was the possibility that…
Susan B. English School in Seldovia, is unexpectedly without its food service provider.The school sent a letter to parents yesterday.The letter reads:"Due…
No matter if you are away from friends or family, don’t want to spend the day cooking or are simply looking forward to connecting with other community…
Seldovia residents can now do a few loads of laundry and shower on a normal schedule. The city on the southern Kenai Peninsula announced this week that…
A proposed zip line in Seldovia is on hold. The owner of Seldovia Bay Adventures LLC and former state senator Scott Ogan put forth a plan earlier this…