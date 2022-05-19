City of Seldovia receives grant to improve Multipurpose facility

On May 13, 2022, the State of Alaska announced that the City of Seldovia will receive a Community Development Block Grant of almost $650,000. The grant, which was part of a special Coronavirus Program Fund, will be used for improvements to the City of Seldolvia’s Multipurpose building. Many public services are housed in Seldovia’s Multipurpose building, including law enforcement, fire and emergency services, a Public library, the city’s senior meals program and office space. For the last two years, Homer Public Health have used the building to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

According to a press release from Seldovia’s City Clerk’s office, the grant funds will be used for building improvements such as plumbing and a shower for first responders, electrical and exhaust systems, new ventilation, and several building upgrades. These improvements will be commemorated during the “60th anniversary of Seldovia as a First-Class City” celebration. That event is a partnership with the Seldovia Village Tribe and the Seldovia Chamber of Commerce. It will be on July 3 at 2:30 P.M. at the city’s Gateway Pavilion.