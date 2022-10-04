Preliminary results are in for Kenai Peninsula municipal elections

Early results are in for today’s municipal elections.

Polls closed at 8 tonight. These results are not final and do not include absentee votes, said Kenai Peninsula Borough Clerk Johni Blankenship.

“The Canvass board has to compare the names against the names of the people who signed the registers and voted on election day to ensure we don’t have any double voters,” she said in an email Tuesday.

The borough will certify results Oct. 11.

The following are the unofficial results as of 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.

City of Homer

Mayor Ken Castner ran unopposed to keep his seat in the City of Homer race. Castner has been mayor of the city since 2018.

Incumbents Jason Davis and Storm Hansen lead in the Homer City Council race, each earning more than 30% of the votes for the two open seats, with 33% and 31%, respectively. Challengers Kenny Bryant and Mark Gordon both pulled in a little under 15%, with Jay Baker at around 7% of total votes cast.

City of Seldovia

Ashley Keithley and incumbent Vivian Rojas are leading for the two open Seldovia City Council seats with 37.1% and 29.3% of the vote, respectively.

Incumbent George Nathan is trailing in third, with 25% of the vote. An additional 8.6% of votes were write-ins.

City of Seward

All city races in Seward were uncontested.

Sue McClure will be the next mayor for the city. McClure currently serves on the city council as vice mayor.

Randy Wells and Kevin Finch ran unopposed for the two open seats on the Seward City Council, garnering 53.5% and 41.7% of the vote, respectively. An additional 4.8% of votes were write-ins.

City of Soldotna

Incumbents kept their seats for both Soldotna City Council races.

Dave Carey maintained his Seat D on Soldotna City Council with 68% of the vote, against challenger Erick Hugarte.

Lisa Parker also maintained her place on Seat E with 66% of the vote, over challenger Garrett Dominick.

Voters approved a $15 million bond for an indoor field house in Soldotna, with 68% of voters voting “yes.”

The planned 42,000-square-foot building has been on the table for decades. It would include an indoor turf field and elevated track, as well as locker rooms and an event space. The field house bond would not result in any tax changes for voters. Voters rejected a similar bond by just 20 votes in 2019.

Official results to come next week

Ballots will be counted in this election as long as they’re postmarked on or before election day. Results are posted on the Kenai Peninsula Borough webpage .

KDLL's Sabine Poux and Riley Board contributed reporting.

This is a developing story.

