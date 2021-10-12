-
Candidate Ken Castner leads in the race for Homer’s mayor by about 100 votes, according to unofficial results.However, Castner’s lead over his opponent…
Homer voters are deciding between two candidates on Tuesday with very different visions for the role of the mayor on the Homer City Council.Candidate Ken…
On this week's Coffee Table: candidates for Homer's mayor. Ken Castner and David Lewis spoke on everything from their views on mayoral proclamations to…
Click on the audio file below to hear the Homer City Council & Mayoral Candidates Forum sponsored by The Homer Chamberof Commerce, recorded at Alices's…
Bryan Zak has served on the Homer City Council for the past seven years. Before that he served on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. He’s one of…
David Lewis has served on the Homer City Council for the past eight years. He says he’s running for Homer mayor to give voters a choice. He moved from his…