New contenders in race for Homer City Council

Five Homerites are vying for two seats on City Council. Monday was the deadline to file as a candidate for the October election.

The City Council candidates include two incumbents: Jason Davis, who has been on the council since 2021, and Storm Hansen, who has held a seat since 2019. Plus, there’s three people hoping to win their first term on City Council: Kenny Bryant, Mark Gordon and Jay Baker.

The two candidates who get the most votes, out of all five, will win the council seats.

Meanwhile, Mayor Ken Castner is running unopposed for another two-year term as the head of city government. He has held the seat since 2018.

The municipal election is Oct. 4.