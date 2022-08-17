© 2022 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

New contenders in race for Homer City Council

KBBI | By Hope McKenney
Published August 17, 2022 at 5:11 PM AKDT
homer.city_.hall_.jpg
Image Courtesy of the City of Homer
/
City of Homer

Five Homerites are vying for two seats on City Council. Monday was the deadline to file as a candidate for the October election.

The City Council candidates include two incumbents: Jason Davis, who has been on the council since 2021, and Storm Hansen, who has held a seat since 2019. Plus, there’s three people hoping to win their first term on City Council: Kenny Bryant, Mark Gordon and Jay Baker.

The two candidates who get the most votes, out of all five, will win the council seats.

Meanwhile, Mayor Ken Castner is running unopposed for another two-year term as the head of city government. He has held the seat since 2018.

The municipal election is Oct. 4.

You can find out more about candidates and the election on the city’s website.

Tags

Local News Homer City CouncilMunicipal Election
Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
See stories by Hope McKenney
Related Content