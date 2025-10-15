Pier One and Mud Bay Bards to perform 'Julius Caesar' at Mariner Theater

With a cast ranging in age from 10 to 78 years old, the classic political play is filled with some of Shakespeare’s most memorable turns of phrase and features the perfect, spooky conspiracy for an October attendance.

Chloe Pleznac attended a rehearsal on Friday and has this audio story.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online at pieronetheatre.org.

Performances are Friday, October 17 at 7:00, October 18 at 7:00, October 19 at 3:00, October 24 at 7:00, October 25 at 7:00 and October 26 at 3:00.

