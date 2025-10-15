Pier One and Mud Bay Bards to perform 'Julius Caesar' at Mariner Theater

© 2025 KBBI
KBBI | By Chloe Pleznac
Published October 15, 2025 at 4:56 PM AKDT
Director Kathleen Gustafson runs lines from the Mariner Theatre on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Chloe Pleznac/KBBI)

The newest collaboration between Pier One Theatre and the Mud Bay Bards will take over the Mariner Theater stage for the next two weekends, starting this Friday.

With a cast ranging in age from 10 to 78 years old, the classic political play is filled with some of Shakespeare’s most memorable turns of phrase and features the perfect, spooky conspiracy for an October attendance.

Chloe Pleznac attended a rehearsal on Friday and has this audio story.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online at pieronetheatre.org.

Performances are Friday, October 17 at 7:00, October 18 at 7:00, October 19 at 3:00, October 24 at 7:00, October 25 at 7:00 and October 26 at 3:00.

Chloe Pleznac
Chloe is a Homer-based, Alaska-raised journalist. She spent two years in Juneau working for KTOO Public Media but got her start in journalism as a teenager, volunteering for KBBI. She has earned a BA in political science and history, an MPA in public administration, and is currently pursuing an MA in Arctic and Northern Studies at UAF.
