Pier One Theater

Last week, was the first week of the first session of Pier One’s long-standing theater camp. Perhaps as old as the theater itself, there are several…
Join Sarah Brewer from Pier One Theatre's Mud Bay Bards and Michael Hawfield, Professor Emeritus at Kachemak Bay Campus of Kenai Peninsula College, as…
Pier One Radio Theatre and KBBI present:Shakespeare in Quarantine, by Jessica Golden,directed by Maynard Smith.With theatres closed to prevent the spread…
In honor of International Day of Climate Action KBBI and Pier One Theatre proudly present Rising, an original radio play written by Brenda Dolma and…
KBBI and Bluejaye Productions proudly present Knife Skills, an original piece written by Lindsey Schneider and produced with local talent now available…
The coronavirus pandemic has forced a lot changes on individuals and organisations worldwide. Locally, non-profits have been scrambling to raise funds in…
On the silhouette wall on Pioneer Avenue, there is a diminutive figure raising her hands to summon artists to action and excellence. That’s Mary Epperson:…
Jesus Christ Superstar is coming to Homer. The rock musical, written by Andrew Lloyd Webber in the 1970s, is based on Jesus’s last week of life.Pier One…