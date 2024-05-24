Classic Comedy 'Harvey' Takes the Stage at Pier One Theater

Pier One Theatre's latest show, "Harvey," directed by Val Shepherd, tells the story of Elwood P. Dowd and his invisible, 6-foot-tall rabbit friend. The play, running throughout May, explores themes of acceptance and fitting into society with a mix of humor and warmth.

Val Shepherd, the director of "Harvey," said she aimed to find a play that balanced humor with meaningful content. After considering several options, she was drawn to this classic for its unique blend of comedy and deeper social themes.

“I was uncertain what I was going to direct. I wanted to find something that was funny, had a bit of a reputation, but most importantly, something that spoke to me personally,” Shepherd said.

As Shepherd read through the script, she was struck by the humor of writer Mary Chase’s script and the way it explored issues like how society treats those who are different. This connection made "Harvey" the perfect choice for her next project.

Once the decision was made, Shepherd focused on how to approach directing "Harvey" in a way that would resonate with contemporary audiences. She was particularly mindful of not being influenced by previous adaptations, including the 1950 film version starring James Stewart.

“I made a pledge to myself that I wouldn't watch the movie. So that none of it would influence my decisions,” Shepherd said.

There have been three showings so far, and now the cast and crew are gearing up for another seven performances at 7:30 p.m. the next two weekends at Pier One Theatre.

This month's run of “Harvey” is the most recent addition to a tradition of over 50 years of plays and music at the old Homer Spit warehouse turned black box theater. Shepherd said it is a place like no other.

“It requires, you know, a certain suspension of disbelief out of that theater. But I mean, if you really allow yourself to be taken away, you can go to some pretty incredible places,” Shepherd said.

You can find more information here.