Restaurant opens after years-long renovation effort

For decades, the location housed the Anchor River Inn, a local restaurant, bar, and inn. After closing and sitting vacant for years, the old building required extensive renovations. The Angry Salmon’s manager, Chelsea Anderson, said there were some challenges during construction.

“Just the toil of Alaska winter on an old building, you know, every nook and cranny had a new obstacle,” said Anderson.

She said it took about two years of construction to get the restaurant and bar ready to open. Work included updating the roof and siding, and adding new electrical systems, plumbing and flooring.

The renovations changed the layout of the restaurant and updated many elements of the building. The former entrance now opens into a private dining space. The new entrance reveals several relics from the old Anchor River Inn that have been incorporated into the bar as a nod to its history.

A management group from Wasilla now owns the building. Anderson said Cameron Johnson, one of the owners, was keen on restoring the establishment.

Simon Lopez / KBBI Anchor River Inn relics find a home in the new bar and restaurant

“He knew what this building and what the Anchor River Inn used to mean to the community and he thought it was really important to get it back up and running, and have this establishment open back up to the community. A place for people to come and socialize and get together. Have a place to sit down and eat and bring back all those memories that people had here in the past,” said Anderson

Ceiling beams above the restaurant section of the Anchor River Inn were filled with plates from around the world. Anderson said it seemed important to retain and display a number of them, as they were important to the restaurant’s previous owners and patrons.

Simon Lopez / KBBI Old counter covered in the carved names of past customers...

Other memorabilia can be found throughout the premises. The current bar area includes part of a “pony wall” — an old counter covered in the carved names of past customers. The former Anchor River Inn sign that used to overlook the Sterling Highway is now displayed prominently in the bar.

The Angry Salmon is now open 5 days a week and serves a variety of dishes, some of which include locally sourced salmon and rockfish.