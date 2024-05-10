Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly recognizes state hall of fame athletes and high school debate team

The assembly introduced and passed numerous items through the consent agenda, including a resolution forming a utility special assessment district and improving a natural gas mainline extension around the Salamotof area near Nikiski.

Other resolutions approved the fiscal year 2025 education budget for the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District and authorized a contract with Harris Govern to upgrade the KPB sales tax software.

Ordinance 2023-19-48 was introduced, which would allow the borough to lease additional properties on behalf of South Peninsula Hospital.

Another ordinance (2023-19-59) would accept and appropriate grant funds from Southern Region Emergency Medical Services to Central Emergency Services, using the Central Emergency Service Area Operating Fund Balance to match funds for Alaska Code Blue Grants to purchase medical equipment.

Next, ordinance 2023-19-50 would reappropriate funds from the Gas to Energy, and dumpster replacement projects for the replacement of a boiler in the baler building at Central Peninsula Landfill. And ordinance 2024-19 would appropriate funds for fiscal year 2024.

Two ordinances, including ordinances 2023-19-45 and 2023-19-46, were added to the consent agenda and appropriated funds to the newly created Princess Lake Estates Utility Special Assessment District and for bond counsel costs.

Some of the ordinances introduced through the consent agenda amended KPB code including a chapter relating to liquor license protests, a section covering assembly meeting agendas, and a section concerning student representation in assembly meetings. These ordinances amending KPB code will be up for public comment during the June 4 meeting

Other items on the consent agenda authorized liquor license applications for Hunger Hut Bar and Motel, Three Bears Alaska Inc., and confirmed various staff appointments.

The assembly commended the Kenai Peninsula Borough athletes of the 2024 Arctic Winter Games, the Nikiski High School Drama, Debate and Forensics Team, and Jim Beeson and Allie Ostrander for various accomplishments.

The next meeting will be held Tuesday, May 21.