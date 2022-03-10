© 2022 KBBI
Arts
Shakespeare in Context

Shakespeare in Context: The Tempest

KBBI
Published March 10, 2022 at 6:45 AM AKST
prospero-ariel by William Hamilton, 1797. Public domain..jpg

Join Sarah Brewer from Pier One Theatre's Mud Bay Bards and Michael Hawfield, Professor Emeritus at Kachemak Bay Campus of Kenai Peninsula College, as they discuss The Tempest, this month's featured play in the KPC Second Sunday Shakespeare series.

Support for the production of this season of Shakespeare in Context comes from Odin Mead and Whetstone Barbers. 

Join Second Sunday Shakespeare on Zoom on Sunday, March 13th. at 1 p.m. to read a part or just listen in to a reading of The Tempest.

To learn more about the Second Sunday Shakespeare Series visit the Homer Public Library website.

