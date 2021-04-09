© 2021 KBBI
Arts
Shakespeare in Context

Shakespeare in Context: The Merchant of Venice

KBBI | By Sarah Brewer
Published April 9, 2021 at 5:21 PM AKDT
Merchant_venice_tp.jpg

Join Sarah Brewer from Pier One Theatre's Mud Bay Bards and Michael Hawfield, Professor Emeritus at Kachemak Bay Campus of Kenai Peninsula College, as they discuss this month's featured play in the KPC Second Sunday Shakespeare series. 

You'll hear readings from characters Portia and Shylock from Elenore Sweeney and Ken Landfield.

This month the play is The Merchant of Venice.
Click on the link to hear the synopsis and discussion.

Join Second Sunday Shakespeare on Zoom on Sunday, April 11. at 1 p.m. to read a part or just listen in to a reading of The Merchant of Venice.
 

For information on how to connect, go to the Homer Public Library website.

Support for this production of The Merchant of Venice comes from Alaska Stems
 

ArtsHomer Public LibraryPier One TheaterKachemak Bay Campus of Kenai Peninsula CollegeSecond Sunday ShakespeareMud Bay Bards