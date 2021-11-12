© 2021 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Shakespeare in Context: Henry VI, Pt. 2

KBBI | By Loren Barrett
Published November 12, 2021 at 1:06 PM AKST
henry-vi-pt2-shakespeare-in-context

Join Sarah Brewer from Pier One Theatre's Mud Bay Bards and Michael Hawfield, Professor Emeritus at Kachemak Bay Campus of Kenai Peninsula College, as they discuss Henry VI Pt. 2, this month's featured play in the KPC Second Sunday Shakespeare series.

Support for the production of this season of Shakespeare in Context comes from Odin Mead and Whetstone Barbers. 

Join Second Sunday Shakespeare on Zoom on Sunday, October 10th. at 1 p.m. to read a part or just listen in to a reading of Henry VI pt. 2.

To learn more about the Second Sunday Shakespeare Series visit the Homer Public Library website.

Loren Barrett
Loren graduated with honors from University of Montana and has an MA in International Development and Social Change from Clark University in Massachussetts. She served two years in Guyana with Unites States Peace Corps. Loren has a strong background in community development, marketing, and non-profit management. Loren and her family recently realized the dream of moving to Homer and now happily spend their time exploring the wilds of their new backyard.
See stories by Loren Barrett
Related Content