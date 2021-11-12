Shakespeare in Context: Henry VI, Pt. 2

Join Sarah Brewer from Pier One Theatre's Mud Bay Bards and Michael Hawfield, Professor Emeritus at Kachemak Bay Campus of Kenai Peninsula College, as they discuss Henry VI Pt. 2, this month's featured play in the KPC Second Sunday Shakespeare series.

Support for the production of this season of Shakespeare in Context comes from Odin Mead and Whetstone Barbers.

Join Second Sunday Shakespeare on Zoom on Sunday, October 10th. at 1 p.m. to read a part or just listen in to a reading of Henry VI pt. 2.

To learn more about the Second Sunday Shakespeare Series visit the Homer Public Library website.

