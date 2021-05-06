Shakespeare in Context: The Two Gentlemen of Verona

Host Sarah Brewer from the Mud Bay Bards and Kachemak Bay Campus Professor Jeff Meyers team up with Doug Koester from the Alaska Network on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault as they discuss this month's featured play in the KPC Second Sunday Shakespeare series.

Resources mentioned in the discussion:

The Alaska Network for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault

South Peninsula Haven House

To speak to someone at anytime about domestic violence or sexual assault, call the Haven House Help Line (907) 235-8953.

This month the play is The Two Gentlemen of Verona.

Click on the link to hear the synopsis and discussion along with readings from Clara Stading and Peter Norton.

Join Second Sunday Shakespeare on Zoom on Sunday, May 9. at 1 p.m. to read a part or just listen in to a reading of The Two Gentlemen of Verona.



For information on how to connect, go to the Homer Public Library website.

Support for this production of The Two Gentlemen of Verona comes from Alaska Stems.