Host Sarah Brewer from the Mud Bay Bards and Kachemak Bay Campus Professor Jeff Meyers team up with Doug Koester from the Alaska Network on Domestic…
Join Sarah Brewer from Pier One Theatre's Mud Bay Bards and Michael Hawfield, Professor Emeritus at Kachemak Bay Campus of Kenai Peninsula College, as…
Last Monday, Homer Community Food Pantry distributed over 250 Thanksgiving boxes and they're just getting started on their yearly collaboration with Share…
Holiday season in Homer always means increased efforts to aid people in need, but what will that look like this year?On this episode of The Coffee Table,…
This week on The Coffee Table, turn up the volume forSound Connections: Marine Mammals, the Ocean and Us.This acoustic presentation by UAF's Arctic and…
Bring your lunch to Kachemak Bay Campus on Friday, January 24 from noon to 1 p.m. and learn about the secret life of harbor porpoises in Halibut Cove…
The third Monday in January is Dr. Martin Luther King Day. It's also Alaska Civil Rights Day. To mark the day and to spark a local conversation about…
A former professor of the Kenai Peninsula College will serve as the interim director for its Kachemak Bay Campus. Paula Martin served as an associate…
The Kachemak Bay Campus of the Kenai Peninsula College is welcoming a new director. The campus selected Reid Brewer last week to replace long-time…
Kachemak Science takes you to Taan Fiord and Grewingk Lake this month with geologist, Bretwood Higman, documentarian, Bjorn Olsen and Nat Herz from…