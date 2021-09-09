© 2021 KBBI
Shakespeare in Context

Shakespeare in Context: Much Ado About Nothing

KBBI | By Sarah Brewer & Michael Hawfield
Published September 9, 2021 at 11:09 AM AKDT
much_adp.jpeg

Join Sarah Brewer from Pier One Theatre's Mud Bay Bards and Michael Hawfield, Professor Emeritus at Kachemak Bay Campus of Kenai Peninsula College, as they discuss Much Ado About Nothing, this month's featured play in the KPC Second Sunday Shakespeare series.

Support for the production of this season of Shakespeare in Context comes from Whetstone Barbers. 

Join Second Sunday Shakespeare on Zoom on Sunday, Septemebr 12th. at 1 p.m. to read a part or just listen in to a reading of Much Ado About Nothing.

 To learn more about the Second Sunday Shakespeare Series visit the Homer Public Library website.

ArtsHomer Public LibraryKachemak Bay Campus of Kenai Peninsula CollegeShakespearePier One Radio TheatreSecond Sunday ShakespeareMud Bay BardsShakespeare in Context
