-
“I think of the tree as a survivor. It survived the worst that humanity could throw at it."
-
Emilie Springer and Jay Barrett speak with Kevin Co and Steve Yoshida about Homer's Peace Tree.
-
Join Sarah Brewer from Pier One Theatre's Mud Bay Bards and Michael Hawfield, Professor Emeritus at Kachemak Bay Campus of Kenai Peninsula College, as…
-
Join Lyn Maslow from Friends of the Homer Public Library in celebrating the 2021 Lifelong Learners, Deb Lowney and Larry Dunn.You'll hear from the…
-
There was big news on Thursday morning’s Covid Brief. The library is now open to walk-ins. It was an announcement from the city that many in Homer have…
-
Coffee Table is celebrating Black History Month with a visit from local storyteller and activist Skywalker Payne.Payne's latest project R.A.C.E.S., which…
-
As the Covid-19 infection rate continues to slow around Homer, the city has reopened some of its facilities to in-person visits, by appointment only. But…
-
Coffee Table is celebrating Black History Month with a visit from local storyteller and activist Skywalker Payne. Payne's latest project R.A.C.E.S., which…
-
Registration begins today, Tuesday February 2, for the Homer Incident Command Team's COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The clinics are scheduled for this…
-
In an effort to keep books and other materials circulating in the community as much as possible, the Homer Public Library has gone fine-free. “Many Homer…