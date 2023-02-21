© 2023 KBBI
Corinne Smith

Reporter and Host

Corinne Smith is an award-winning reporter and producer who grew up in Oakland, California and on her family’s horse ranch in Marin County, CA, a contrast that nurtured a deep appreciation for the complexities of identity and belonging, and connection to place, land and the natural world.

She began her reporting career at KPFA in Berkeley, first as a general assignment reporter and then as lead producer of UpFront, a daily morning news and public affairs show. She’s served as a reporter and host for KFSK in Petersburg, KHNS in Haines, and most recently as a fish reporter for KDLG’s Bristol Bay Fisheries Report. Her work has been recognized by the Alaska Press Club, and her stories have been featured in NPR’s Morning Edition, National Native News and the Bristol Bay Times.

You can reach her at corinne@kbbi.org

