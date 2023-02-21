Corinne SmithReporter and Host
Corinne Smith is an award-winning reporter and producer who grew up in Oakland, California and on her family’s horse ranch in Marin County, CA, a contrast that nurtured a deep appreciation for the complexities of identity and belonging, and connection to place, land and the natural world.
She began her reporting career at KPFA in Berkeley, first as a general assignment reporter and then as lead producer of UpFront, a daily morning news and public affairs show. She’s served as a reporter and host for KFSK in Petersburg, KHNS in Haines, and most recently as a fish reporter for KDLG’s Bristol Bay Fisheries Report. Her work has been recognized by the Alaska Press Club, and her stories have been featured in NPR’s Morning Edition, National Native News and the Bristol Bay Times.
You can reach her at corinne@kbbi.org
-
KBBI welcomed a new reporter this week following the departure of Desiree Hagen. Corinne Smith hails from Oakland, California, where she was a reporter and producer for KPFA Radio in Berkeley. She’s reported for radio stations in Southeast and most recently in Bristol Bay — starting as a summer reporter at KFSK in Petersburg, then in Haines at KHNS and as a fish reporter with KDLG in Dillingham for the Bristol Bay Fisheries Report.