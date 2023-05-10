© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 05/10/23

By Corinne Smith
Published May 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKDT
Homer Electric Association’s elections wrapped up last week, with one new representative and two incumbents keeping their seats on the nine-member board. We hear from District 3 incumbent Jim Levine, who will continue to represent the southern Kenai Peninsula on the HEA board; and the University of Alaska Fairbanks is awarding Dena'ina Elder Helen Dick an honorary Doctor of Education degree this spring for her years of work as an instructor of Dena’ina to language learners of all ages.

Corinne Smith
Corinne Smith is an award-winning reporter and producer who hails from Oakland, California. She’s reported for KFSK in Petersburg, KHNS in Haines, and most recently as a fish reporter for KDLG’s Bristol Bay Fisheries Report.<br/>
