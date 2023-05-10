Wednesday Evening 05/10/23

Homer Electric Association’s elections wrapped up last week, with one new representative and two incumbents keeping their seats on the nine-member board. We hear from District 3 incumbent Jim Levine, who will continue to represent the southern Kenai Peninsula on the HEA board; and the University of Alaska Fairbanks is awarding Dena'ina Elder Helen Dick an honorary Doctor of Education degree this spring for her years of work as an instructor of Dena’ina to language learners of all ages.

